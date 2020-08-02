ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Never Baptizes Women!!...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.08.2020 General News

Sekou Replies Education Minister; Defends His Father's Legacy in Education

By Ghana Vanguard | ghanavanguard.com
Sekou Replies Education Minister; Defends His Father's Legacy in Education
Listen to article

The last born of Dr Kwame Nkrumah has once again defended his late father's legacy following an assertion made by the Education Minister a few days ago at a ceremony in Accra.

The Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh during a ceremony in Accra where a total of 100 busses were handed over to some Senior High Schools in the country; said that Akufo Addo's government has performed far better in the Education sector than all governments Ghana ever had including the government of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the nation's founder.

However, in reaction to the minister's claim, Sekou Nkrumah, the son of the nation's founder said he disagrees with the minister's assertion and describe the minister's comment as a joke.

Sekou further stated categorically clear in a social media post that his father's legacy in education cannot be surpassed by the Akufo Addo administration and any other governments that Ghana has had so far.

Below is Sekou's comment

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

Ghana Vanguard
Ghana Vanguard General News Contributor
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Zimbabwe's health care crisis deepens as virus rages
2 hours ago

US records 4.6 million coronavirus cases and nearly 155k dea...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line