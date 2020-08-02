Leaders In Health And Tech 2020 Global Virtual Summit

Listen to article

After several months of careful consideration and with the interest of our audience in mind, the Leaders in Health and Tech Team has decided to hold a Virtual Event prior to the main event which was scheduled for April 2nd-3rd, 2020. The Pre-Virtual Summit is now scheduled for 6th-7th August 2020 at 4:00 pm GMT +1 (UK Time) each day.

This event will host leading minds in the Health and Technology space from across the globe, as we explore diverse ways to redefine patient's access management post-COVID-19.

Sessions will cover keynote speeches amongst a diverse range of topics including Breast Cancer, Sepsis, Mental Wellbeing, Infection Prevention, and Control Challenges, Medical and Mobile Technology, Telehealth amongst many other intriguing topics.

This event is open to everyone including healthcare professionals, healthcare providers, students, healthcare institutions, and the wider community who want to learn about their health as health is a priority to all.

To participate in the Leaders in Health and Tech Global Virtual Summit, click here https://bit.ly/2ZKh1V2 to have access to free registration and be part of this great experience.

Participants will also have the option to join networking sessions with our dynamic speakers via the virtual event platform at a small fee on the 7th of August, 2020.

We look forward to hosting you virtually!