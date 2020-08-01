Stay Focused – WAEC To WASSCE Candidates After 'Leaked' Fake Science Questions

The West African Examinations Council (WASSCE) is urging candidates writing the 2020 exams to stay focused and continue preparations.

The Examination Council is asking students to ignore the leakage of fake Integrated Science question papers.

In a press release from WAEC, it labeled the circulated papers as fake while indicating that it is the work of people seeking to mislead candidates and bring the name of the examination council into disrepute.

“The Council wishes to allay the fears of all stakeholders especially candidates about the alleged leakage of the Papers. A scrutiny of the images being shared on social media indicates once again, the activities of certain individuals mainly operators of rogue websites and WhatsApp groups aimed at leading candidates astray and discrediting the Council”, a statement from WAEC signed by Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe who is the head of public affairs has said.

WAEC further charges candidates sitting for this year’s WASSCE to stay alert in order not to be deceived by persons sharing these questions on various platforms.

“The Council urges all candidates to stay focused, continue with their preparation for the examination and comply with the COVID-19 protocols in order to keep safe during the period”, a portion of the press release said.

Meanwhile, WAEC has alerted the BNI, CID, and the National Security about the threats posed by groups circulating fake question papers. The Council assures all its stakeholders that it has put in place all the necessary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the WASSCE for Candidates this year.

Full press release from WAEC below: