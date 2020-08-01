Leaked WASSCE Integrated Science Questions Fake – WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WASSCE) has emphasized that leaked Integrated science questions to be taken by pupils next week are fake.

Students sitting for the 2020 WASSCE examination are expected to write the Integrated Science paper on Monday, August 3, 2020.

However, there have been claims of papers circulating on social media purported to be the actual Integrated Science questions which have been intentionally leaked by WAEC.

In a press release from the Examination Council, it labeled the papers as fake indicating that the papers are being shared to lead candidates adrift.

“The attention of The West African Examinations Council has been drawn to the circulation of several fake versions of the Integrated Science 1 & 2 Papers to be administered on 3rd August 2020 on social media platforms.

“The Council wishes to allay the fears of all stakeholders especially candidates about the alleged leakage of the Papers. A scrutiny of the images being shared on social media indicates once again, the activities of certain individuals mainly operators of rogue websites and WhatsApp groups aimed at leading candidates astray and discrediting the Council”, a statement from WAEC signed by Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe who is the head of public affairs has said.

WAEC has assured that it remains vigilant and has alerted the BNI, CID, and the National Security about the threats posed by groups circulating fake WASSCE questions.

“Meanwhile, the Council urges all candidates to stay focused, continue with their preparation for the examination and comply with the COVID-19 protocols in order to keep safe during the period”, the press release further adds.

Read full statement below: