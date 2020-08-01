Football Family Goodbye Late Deputy General Secretary

The Football fraternity joined the family and loved ones of the late Kwaku Ampim- Darko former Deputy General Secretary of Ghana Football Association (GFA) who was laid to rest on Friday, July 31, in Accra.

The late Ampim Darko was the longest-serving staff of the GFA in the history of Ghana Football.

A high powered GFA delegation led by GFA President Kurt ES Okraku paid a glowing tribute to former Deputy General Secretary who passed away last month.

Present at the funeral and burial service were GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, the staff of the Association, GHALCA chairman Kudjo Fianoo, Samuel Oduro Nyarko as well as other football Administrators.

In a tribute to the late Deputy General Secretary, the GFA stated that “He was a complete football Administrator whose characteristic commitment to duty helped to lay a solid foundation for the Association's flagship programme, the “Professional” League in 1993”.

“Although Kwaku Ampim-Darko retired from active service in the year 2001, he was given a contract to stay on due to his dedication to Ghana Football and his institutional memory.”

“Kwaku Ampim-Darko had for so many years single-handedly handled the leagues until the formation of the Premier League Board where he was also made the secretary to continue his good work until he finally exited in 2015 from active service”, the Association said in a tribute to its former staff.

Kwaku Ampim-Darko served under the following Administration; the late Sam Okyere, Katey Caesar, the late AckahYensu, the late Joe Lartey, the late Zack Bentum, Nana Sam Brew Butler, Alhaji M. N. D Jawula, the late Benjamin Koufie, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe and Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi.

—GNA