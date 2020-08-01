International Player Transfer Window Opens Today

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially opened the International player transfer window.

The TMS was opened on Saturday, August 1, 2020, and would close on Friday, October 23, 2020.

A statement from the GFA said the transfer window is opened to the 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women's Premier League clubs, 72 Regional Women's Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs.

It said clubs can also transfer to and from other countries within this period.

Meanwhile, the local player transfer and registration is expected to open on August 15 and will end on October 31.

—GNA