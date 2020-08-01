Don't Allow Politicians Fo Use You For Election Violence — Chief Imam

Alhaji Ridwan Moktar Abass, the Chief Iman, New Fadama Central Mosque has advised the youth not to allow politicians to use them to cause violence in the upcoming December polls.

"If any politician approaches you for any untoward activities in the impending general election, tell him to engage his children,” he said.

Alhaji Abass gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after this year's Eid al-Adha prayers at new Fadama in Accra during a presentation of Sunlight products from Unilever Ghana to the leadership of the Mosque.

Other items presented were face masks and thermometer guns to encourage the congregants to observe the COVID-19 health protocols.

The festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to Allah and his readiness to sacrifice his Son, Ismail.

The celebration involves the slaughtering of animals as sacrifice to mark the occasion.

Alhaji Abass advised the politicians to be civil in conducting their electioneering campaign and avoid the use of intemperate language that could mar the peace and stability of the country.

The country, he said had witnessed peaceful elections over the years and that it was imperative for all to maintain that feat and consolidate the tenets of democracy.

Touching on his message to the Muslim community, Alhaji Abass urged them to sacrifice for each other as exhibited in the Holy Quran.

He said the celebration must bring all together irrespective of religious differences for peaceful co-existence.

The Chief Imam commended Unilever Ghana for the gesture and said the products would reinforce the need to observe the COVID-19 protocols to the fullest.

Mrs Ewuraba Adusei, the Brands Manager for Sunlight, Unilever Ghana said, "Sunlight is about inspiration. We are using this opportunity to advise our brothers to keep their faith alive and be safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

—GNA