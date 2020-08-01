Over 300,000 Tested Positive For HIV In 2019

The estimated number of people living with HIV in the country at the end of 2019 is 342,307.

Out of the number, 122,321 representing 36 per cent are men, while 219,986 representing 64 per cent are women.

This was contained in Ghana's HIV Fact Sheet 2019 by Ghana Aids Commission (GAC) and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It said out of the number, 316,352 representing 92 percent were adults aged 15 years and above and 25,955 representing 8 percent were children aged 14 years and below.

The Fact Sheet said the estimated number of annual AIDS related deaths was 13,616 out of which 11,175 representing 82 percent were adults aged 15 years and above while 2,441 representing 18 percent were children aged 14 years and below.

It pegged the national adult (15-49 years) prevalence rate at 1.70 percent.

According to the Fact Sheet, Bono region had the highest regional adult prevalence rate of 2.66 percent, while North East region had the lowest prevalence rate of 0.24 percent.

It continued that a total of 43,705 female sex workers were also reached with HIV prevention interventions and a total of 1,926,981 people were tested and had received their results out of which 72,949 tested positive.

It stated that a total of 26,822,071 condoms were distributed as at the end of 2019.

The Sheet said an Integrated Biological Behavioural Surveillance carried out by the GAC, the prevalence rate among female sex workers was 4.6 percent while that of prison inmates was 1.8 percent.

It said the stigma index among people living with HIV was 18.1 percent and represented the level of perceived stigma and discrimination experienced by people living with HIV.

