Kumasi Central Market On Flames

Traders have been affected by a fire that swept through some container shops and other structures at the French line section of the Kumasi Central Market.

The fire, which started at about 10 pm on Friday, July 31 destroyed properties running into thousands of cedis.

Machines used for grinding pepper, tomatoes, and other ingredients suffered damage.

Traders who sell ingredients and other spices had their items burned.

Affected traders were seen trying to salvage what was left of their belongings from the debris.

A food vendor who was affected by the fire called for support from Government and other state agencies.

“We woke up this morning and we had a call that our area is burning so we rushed here. Everything we use in our cooking business has been burned. Everything has gone down. So we are asking if the government can come to our aid or NADMO.”

“We are pleading with them so they should come to our aid and help us. This is the first time something like this is happening to us and we can only plead with the government and other state agencies to come to our aid and help us,” he said to Citi News.

The market has seen fire incidents in the past with the most recent being in October 2019 at the same French Line section.

That instance also saw over 50 shops affected.

