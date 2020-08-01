IDEG Boss Describes Jane Naana Inaugural Speech The Best Ever

The Executive Director of the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey has described the inaugural speech by the runningmate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang during her outdooring ceremony as the best speech by any vice presidential candidate.

“I would say the best speech probably a vice presidential candidate has delivered probably the best,” Dr. Akwetey said Saturday morning on Analyses on Starr FM.

Dr Akwetey also added that the whole ceremony appeared more nationalistic and well coordinated by the opposition party.

“It was phenomenal,” Dr Akwetey told host of Analyses on Saturday on Starr FM, adding “I was particularly observant cos most of these events they go with party flags and I have been asking at what time do u go for the national flag and at what time do you go for party flag, but I saw national flag so nation first. The way they positioned themselves and the message it was more like a national address.”

Professor Opoku-Agyemang was on Monday night outdoored by former President John Mahama as his runningmate for the December polls.

In her maiden public address, she called for change in the direction of the country.

“Our democracy has come a long way. Yet it remains fragile. It calls on all of us to exercise our civic duty against any obstacles and machinations. I urge each of us to show up and participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise, but please observe all the necessary health protocols. Please look out for each other. Politely remind people to use their face masks correctly, offer your hand sanitizer to someone in need. If you see a disabled person or an elderly person or pregnant woman, offer help. For THAT is the Ghanaian spirit.

“I extend a hand to everyone, no matter how disappointed you have become; no matter the depth of your frustration, your anger, your despair. Come! Let’s chart a path for our country built on the values of integrity, merit, trust, responsible citizenship, caring, putting others first, simple polite language.

“Come let us link effort and thoughts, to re-build our institutions; let’s build a truly independent, inclusive nation that is not afraid to respect views that differ from ours; a country confident enough to accept other ways of seeing; of respecting everyone, regardless,” she said.

