Covid-19:UK Visa Appointment Fully Booked

Majority of Ghanaian Nationals have shown interest in traveling to the UK for short and long stays when the country's borders are opened to business.

This was denoted after VFS Global, managers of the administrative function of the Visa, Passport, OCI, and selected Consular Services application process for the UK and other countries announced their intention to open their visa section for the UK embassy on 5th August, 2020.

The VFS due to coronavirus has made available only two days in a week to accept visa applications which are Mondays and Wednesdays.

But just 48 hours after the announcement the appointment slot is fully booked which has forced others to start booking the next Wednesday.

A close source had early revealed to that even before the announcement there has been a huge number of Ghanaian storming the centre to ask how they can apply for their visa services.

A group of Journalists and Ghanaian bloggers are said to also be preparing to tour some selected European countries for post-Covid experience.