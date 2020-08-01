GES Confirms Death Of Oyoko Methodist Senior High School Female Student

Listen to article

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed the death of Jennifer Naa Doku Bolor, a form two Gold Track General Arts Student of Oyoko Methodist Senior High School.

In a statement signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations, GES, the Education Service said Jennifer, after writing the last paper of the semester exams on Thursday, July 30, 2020, reported sick to the school nurse.

The statement added that while she was being attended to, she collapsed and was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital.

It noted that her aunt who works at Koforidua was immediately informed.

Jennifer, unfortunately, died on arrival at the emergency ward, the statement indicated.

It added that “Management of GES is waiting for the hospital authorities for the cause of death.”

---Daily Guide