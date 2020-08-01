Voter Registration Exercise Resumes Today

The Electoral Commission’s mass voter registration exercise will resume today Saturday, August 1 after the Eid-ul Adha break on Friday.

With the resumption, the exercise enters its 6th and final phase and will be conducted at designated centres until August 6, 2020.

Ahead of this phase, the Commission introduced a digital queue management system in a bid to reduce congestion at the centers.

By this system, applicants can book a priority queue slot from a mobile service shortcode; *769# in the comfort of their homes before showing up at the center.

Health and security personnel, the aged, lactating mothers, and other vulnerable groups can also do their registration at the Commission's district offices nationwide.

The Commission has already announced it will conduct mop-up registration exercise only on a needs basis as would be advised by its field officers.

In its last announcement on Monday July 27, 2020, the Electoral Commission (EC) said a total of 11,629,480 prospective voters had so far been registered after 24 days of the exercise.

Provisional data from the electoral management body shows that 2,201,405 were captured after phase one of the exercise while 2,219,519 were registered under phase two.

The third phase of the exercise saw the registration of 3,825,216 voters.

During the fourth phase, a total of 3,383,340 registrants were registered.

The commission is seeking to register some 15 million prospective voters.

—citinewsroom