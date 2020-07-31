Female Student Of OMESS Dies After Last Paper

Listen to article

A form two Gold Track student of the Oyoko Methodist Senior High School (OMESS) has passed away after reporting sick on her last day of the just ended term.

The Gold track students, who joined the final years to school amidst the coronavirus pandemic, as directed by the President ended their end of term examinations yesterday, Thursday and were expected to return home today, Friday.

A statement from the Ghana Education Service (GES) however states that the girl [name withheld], “after writing the last paper of the semester exams on Thursday, 30th July 2020, reported sick to the school nurse”.

According to the statement, the General Arts 5 student, who was then rushed to the St. Joseph Hospital passed away upon arrival at the emergency ward.

The GES says the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

“Management of GES is waiting for the hospital authorities for the cause of death. Further details on the cause of death will be provided as soon as the report is received from the hospital,” the statement added.

The GES further sent its commiserations to the bereaved family.

— citinewsroom