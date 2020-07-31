Innovative Waste Management Introduced by A Students Nurse Of Korle Bu NMTC

Listen to article

A level 200 students nurse of Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Korle Bu called Adzraku Courage who is passionate about waste management introduced a waste segregation and recycling project in his school to help reduce and create value for plastic waste.

He and his environmental committee brought on board a recycling company Known as Coliba Ghana which partner's with Total Oil, Voltic Ghana and GRIPE Ghana to help provide segregation bags for collection and recovery of plastic bottles from the premises of the school,

This has led to the export of about 500kg to 600kg of plastic bottles from the school premises which would have ended up in the land field polluting the environment,

In addition, revenue is been generated anytime plastic bottles are picked up from the school premises of which it is channel into developmental project.

This waste segregation and recycling initiative have cultivated the habit of creating value for plastic waste in the school, resulted in a clean and conducive environment promoting academic excellence and good waste practices in the Korle Bu NMTC.