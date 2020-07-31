ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Never Baptizes Women!!...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
31.07.2020 General News

Tijjaniya SHS calls on Chief Imam for Infrastructural support

By Gideon Ebbah
Tijjaniya SHS calls on Chief Imam for Infrastructural support
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Tijjjania Senior High School, the only senior high school established by the Tijjania Muslim Movement in West Africa has called on the Chief Imam of Ghana, Dr Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu for Infrastructural support.

The educational institution located at Asokore in the Sekyere East District of Ashanti lacks key infrastructural facilities such as dining hall, classroom blocks, Science Laboratory, ICT lab, sick bay, General Assembly block, staff accommodation, and furniture, among others.

In its own efforts, the school is constructing dinning block and 3-storey classroom at cost of3 billion and 4 billion Ghana Cedis respectively.

Mr Mubarak Ishaque, the Head Master of the school briefing the media said the dining hall under construction was at a 60 per cent completion and the three 3-storey classroom structure which was at 15 percent completion was currently serving its basement as the dining hall.

He said the institution was in need of key infrastructure such as Science Laboratory, ICT lab, sick bay, General Assembly block, staff accommodation, and furniture as well as classroom blocks.

“We need the critical support of the Chief Imam in order to meet these unmet needs since he is our Patron”, the Headmaster stressed.

The school has 60 teaching staff and forty non-teaching staff.

He commended Sheik Abdul WaduldHaroon, President of the Tijjannia Movement in Ghana for the donation of 35 plots of land to the school and continuous support to the school.

Also, he commended Nana Dr. Susubiri K. B Asante for the donation of additional 95 plots of land to the school for its continuity and sustainability in educational infrastructural development.

He called on the Alumni, friends and lovers of the school as well donors and development partners to come to the aid of the school to facilitate its educational developmental course.

731202074809-l5hsk8v331-img-20200728-wa0019

731202074809-13041q5dcw-img-20200728-wa0025

731202074809-j4eq2762gb-img-20200728-wa0026

731202074810-1h830o4aau-img-20200728-wa0027

731202074810-m6itl8w331-img-20200728-wa0028

731202074810-l5gsj7u3i1-img-20200728-wa0029

731202074811-k5fri7t2h0-img-20200728-wa0030

731202074811-vaqctgfssn-img-20200728-wa0031

731202074811-1i841p5cbv-img-20200728-wa0037

731202074812-osjvm0x442-img-20200728-wa0039

731202074812-tyobsfer5l-img-20200728-wa0041

731202074812-qulxocb543-img-20200728-wa0047

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

'Killer' Woman Arrested For Torturing 90-Year-Old Woman At K...
17 minutes ago

Mahama Pledges To Pay Assembly Members Monthly Allowance
46 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line