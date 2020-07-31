Tijjaniya SHS calls on Chief Imam for Infrastructural support

The Tijjjania Senior High School, the only senior high school established by the Tijjania Muslim Movement in West Africa has called on the Chief Imam of Ghana, Dr Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu for Infrastructural support.

The educational institution located at Asokore in the Sekyere East District of Ashanti lacks key infrastructural facilities such as dining hall, classroom blocks, Science Laboratory, ICT lab, sick bay, General Assembly block, staff accommodation, and furniture, among others.

In its own efforts, the school is constructing dinning block and 3-storey classroom at cost of3 billion and 4 billion Ghana Cedis respectively.

Mr Mubarak Ishaque, the Head Master of the school briefing the media said the dining hall under construction was at a 60 per cent completion and the three 3-storey classroom structure which was at 15 percent completion was currently serving its basement as the dining hall.

He said the institution was in need of key infrastructure such as Science Laboratory, ICT lab, sick bay, General Assembly block, staff accommodation, and furniture as well as classroom blocks.

“We need the critical support of the Chief Imam in order to meet these unmet needs since he is our Patron”, the Headmaster stressed.

The school has 60 teaching staff and forty non-teaching staff.

He commended Sheik Abdul WaduldHaroon, President of the Tijjannia Movement in Ghana for the donation of 35 plots of land to the school and continuous support to the school.

Also, he commended Nana Dr. Susubiri K. B Asante for the donation of additional 95 plots of land to the school for its continuity and sustainability in educational infrastructural development.

He called on the Alumni, friends and lovers of the school as well donors and development partners to come to the aid of the school to facilitate its educational developmental course.