NPP, NDC candidates pledge for peace in Banda

The Bono Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has asked the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Banda constituency, Joe Danquah and his NDC counterpart, Ahmed Ibrahim, to desist from busing people to any polling station in the constituency to register in the on-going voters’ registration exercise.

Rather, anyone who truly is an ordinary resident in the constituency and is eligible to register should feel free to go his or her polling station to do so on their own volition without being transported by any of the two contenders or their agents.

This was contained in a statement issued after a crunch Emergency Meeting by the REGSEC held in Sunyani and chaired by the Regional Minister, Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson.

In attendance were Mr Joe Danquah and Mr Ahmed Ibrahim as well as the Regional President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Larry Paa Kwesi Moses and Dennis Kwadwo Peprah, the Regional GJA Secretary.

The meeting formed part of measures taken by REGSEC to maintain law and order following clashes between the supporters of the NPP and the NDC during the on-going voters’ registration exercise, which claimed one life.

Background

Violent clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Banda Ahenkro in the Banda District of the Bono Region on Monday, July 13, resulted in the death of one person with a number of injuries and destruction of property.

According to sources, the clashes, which began with verbal confrontations a day before over the on-going voters’ registration, ended in physical confrontations and gunshots.

The deceased, who was said to have been stabbed, died later at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

The Regional Minister over a week ago led the REGSEC to the constituency where she assured the chiefs and people of the area that the Police would work around the clock to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book and also ensure that peace prevailed in the area.

Peace Agreement

At the REGSEC meeting in Sunyani last Thursday, July 30, 2020, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim and Mr Joe Danquah appended their signatures to a Peace Pact to promote absolute peace in the constituency. The Regional Minister and her Deputy, Steven Siaka witnessed the signing.

“We, the undersigned have agreed today July 30, 2020, that we shall see to maintain peace in the Banda District during the remaining days of the voter’s registration exercise and after, until the end of the 2020 General Election in December 2020”, the Peace Pact said.

The Regional Security Council further directed the various political parties to educate their agents on the need to fill the Challenge Form when they doubt the citizenship or residency of anyone.

To this end, nobody should resort to the use of “physical violence in preventing people from registering.”