Central Regional House Of Chiefs Lauds Gov't For Electricity Relief

The Central Regional House of Chiefs has commended the Akufo-Addo government for absorbing electricity and water bills as part of measures to ease the hardship of Ghanaians in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had since the outbreak of Covid-19 absorbed full electricity bills for all lifeline consumers and 50 per cent for both residential and commercial consumers.

"The great interventions helped the people of Ghana who are very grateful to the government for it,” they said.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs and Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, the Paramount Chief of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, made the commendation at the House's first general meeting to update members on their activities in Cape Coast on Thursday.

The House also commended all frontline workers and those directly involved in the fight against the spread of the disease and urged all stakeholders to keep safe, trusting that the nation would soon emerge out of the pandemic.

It implored all to adhere to the precautionary measures by Government and the health authorities to stay safe and to help reduce the rising infection rate across the Region.

Touching on the ongoing voters' registration exercise, the House described the exercise as relatively smooth and peaceful despite the pockets of political incidents recorded at some registration centres in the Region.

"We condemn the chaos with the ongoing voters' registration exercise in some part of the country and urge the government to beef up security at those hot spots to prevent further mayhem," the House noted.

It, however, described as worrying the phenomenon of bussing of people to registration centres, resulting in clashes, apprehension and rising political tension.

That, it indicated, was detrimental to the growth of the nation and called on all to work together to guard the country's democratic credentials.

The House also encouraged the security agencies, especially the police, to work with the traditional authorities to maintain law and order at all times.

The Police should also exhibit a high level of professionalism, dedication and commitment to duty without fear or favour to maintain national peace and cohesion.

The House, however, appealed to the government to support the bid to build a specialised hospital for traditional rulers, among others.

—GNA