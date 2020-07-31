Eid-Ul-Adha: Mahama Wishes Muslims Well

Listen to article

Former President John Dramanin Mahama has wished the Muslim community well as it celebrates the Eid-Ul-Adha today.

“May Allah continue to pour his blessings upon our land and prosper every Ghanaian,” he said in a tweet.

The Muslim Community in Ghana is expected to join their colleagues across the world to celebrate the Eid-Ul-Adha albeit with major changes.

The usual national congregational prayers led by the National Chief Imam have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eid-Ul-Adha is an annual celebration of sacrifice meant to commemorate the Quran's version of Allah's revelation to Abraham instructing him to sacrifice his son Ishmael.

In light of this, Many Muslims are expected to make merry as they slaughter animals in fulfilment of the festival of Sacrifice.