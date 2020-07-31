Eid-Al-Adha: I’ll Continue To Build A Society Of Opportunities For All – Akufo-Addo Tells Muslims

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo has sent best wishes to Muslims in Ghana and around the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-Al-Adha celebration, promising to build a society of opportunities for all.

In his message to the nation on Friday, July 31, 2020, he said “on my part, I pledge to continue to do my utmost to help build a society of opportunities for all, irrespective of Creed, ethnicity or gender.”

“Even as we celebrate, I urge all of us continue to observe the protocols that will keep us safe from covid-19,” he said.

He added that “I am confident that, Insha Allah, next year, we shall celebrate together in a more brotherly and sisterly fashion.”

---Daily Guide