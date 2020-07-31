Eid-ul-Adha: ‘Let’s Sacrifice For National Peace As We Celebrate Eid Of Sacrifice’ – COMOG

Listen to article

As Muslims around the world celebrates Eid-ul-Adha today, July 31 the Coalition of Muslim Organizations, Ghana (COMOG) has called for peace to reign in all parts of Ghana.

Basing its calls on the value of sacrifice that comes with the Eid celebration, COMOG has asked Muslims and all Ghanaians to work towards peace and unity among themselves.

In its Eid-ul-Adha message, COMOG said, “The act of animal sacrifices symbolizes our willingness to give up some of our own bounties in order to strengthen and help those who are in need. We recognize that all blessings come from Allah, and we should open our hearts and share with others.”

“The symbolism is in the attitude — a willingness to make sacrifices in our lives in order to stay on the right path subscribing to the oneness of humanity and oneness of the creator. Allah does not want anything more from us than asking us to be just, truthful and peaceful. It brings tranquillity and balance to an individual and what surrounds him and the environment.”

The Coalition also pleaded with political parties to “sacrifice their political egos to ensure that our country continues to enjoy peace and development” towards the general elections in December.

“Any political party that will lead in promoting and exhibiting peaceful election 2020, COMOG believes would engender sympathy of Ghanaians who will sacrifice their votes for them,” the statement added.

Furthermore, COMOG lamented the “challenging times for Muslims all over the world” due to the restrictions imposed on countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It, however, acknowledged that the most will still be made out of the Eid and extended its greetings to Islamic, Political Leaders and all Muslims across the country. Read the full statement below:

Let’s sacrifice for national peace: as we Celebrate Eid of sacrifice

In the name of Allah, the most Gracious, the most Merciful

All gratitude is to Allah, Lord of all creation, and peace and blessings be on the noble Prophet, his family, Companions and all those who tread the path of righteousness.

Eid-ul-Adha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated on Friday with due solemnity and religious fervour. As we partake in the festivities, we must not lose sight of the true essence of the religious practice of sacrifice.

The festival originated from the readiness of Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) to make a supreme sacrifice on Allah’s command. Unfortunately, instead of practising self-sacrifice and humility, the occasion these days is marked by ostentation by many. The exhibitionism of wealth during Eid-ul-Adha, apparent in the competition to display the most expensive and grandiose sacrifice, is in sharp contradiction to the spirit of the occasion.

On this Eid, we should pledge to break from the temptation of worldly riches and imbue ourselves with the spirit of sharing, compassion and virtue. We should reach out to those who are less fortunate than us and refrain from ostentatious behaviour that can offend others’ sensitivities.

The Coalition of Muslim Organizations, Ghana (COMOG) wishes to urge all Muslims to ensure proper waste disposal and a sanitary environment so that we don’t have to sacrifice the cleanliness of our cities in the fulfilment of our religious duty.

“Never does their flesh reach God, and neither their blood. It is only your God-consciousness that reaches Him. It is to this end that we have made them subservient to your needs so that you might glorify God for all the guidance with which He has graced you. And give thou this glad tiding unto the doers of good.”

Qur'an Al-Hajj (22): 37 (The Pilgrimage):

The act of animal sacrifices symbolizes our willingness to give up some of our own bounties in order to strengthen and help those who are in need. We recognize that all blessings come from Allah, and we should open our hearts and share with others. The meat from the sacrifice of Eid-al-Adha is given away in three ways; self, relatives and the poor. It is a symbolic act of sharing with people who don't get to eat the meat as we do.

The symbolism is in the attitude — a willingness to make sacrifices in our lives in order to stay on the right path subscribing to the oneness of humanity and oneness of the creator. A Muslim is one who submits himself or herself completely to the Lord. It is indeed the strength of heart, purity in faith and willing obedience that our creator desires from us.

Allah does not want anything more from us than asking us to be just, truthful and peaceful. It brings tranquillity and balance to an individual and what surrounds him and the environment. The creator would be pleased when his creation is nurtured, cared for and sustained. Indeed, to be religious is to be a peacemaker, one who seeks to mitigate conflicts and nurtures goodwill for peaceful co-existence.

As we approach the general elections, the Coalition of Muslim Organizations, Ghana (COMOG) wishes to call on partisan political players to sacrifice their political egos to ensure that our country continues to enjoy peace and development.

COMOG calls on political parties to take the lead in promoting nonviolent campaign. Any political party that will lead in promoting and exhibiting peaceful election 2020, COMOG believes would engender sympathy of Ghanaians who will sacrifice their votes for them.

As the restrictions are easing, COVID-19 is still active and requires our communities to act diligently in order to protect ourselves and the wider society.

This year, of course, is unlike any other, with restrictions on Hajj in place and therefore presenting a challenging time for Muslims all over the world. However, Muslim communities are still able to make the most of Eid Al Adha.

All gratitude is to Allah, Lord of all creation, and peace and blessings on the noble Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) his family and Companions.

On this occasion, COMOG extends our greetings to Islamic, Political Leaders and all Muslims across the country. COMOG as an umbrella Muslim organization also urge Islamic organisations nationwide to continue improving their work and to shoulder the responsibility towards Muslims and society in the best possible way.

May each year meet and leave us in the most favourable of conditions Aameen.

Eid Mubarak



Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Hassan

Deputy General Secretary- Media and PR

For

Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman

COMOG President

