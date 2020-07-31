Justifying NPP, NDC Wrongdoings Dangerous For Ghana – Nunoo-Mensah

Former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General (Rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, is not enthused with the recent violence recorded at some voter registration centres in the country.

He blamed both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for confrontations that have greeted the exercise.

The former National Security Advisor made the remark on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News on the back of altercations in some registration centres were some persons brandished guns and other weapons.

In the Awutu Senya East constituency, the Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson fired a gunshot at a registration centre about two weeks ago after picking information that the NDC officials were busing people from other places to register in the area.

Hawa Koomson who is also the Minister of Special Development Initiatives has been lambasted over her action and currently being investigated by the police. She justified her action saying she did it in self-defence.

Just this week, there was another confrontation at a registration centre in the Ashanti Region. The incident captured on video had a man wielding a firearm during a confrontation with a police officer.

Officials of both NDC and NPP have accused each other of fomenting trouble in the ongoing exercise.

Nunoo-Mensah said such violence if not addressed could escalate during the general elections.

“Why do you have to go to the registration centre with a gun? Are we at war? It is just because there is a prize for winning power so they can drive big Land Cruisers and live big? When somebody does something wrong, we should deal with that person. If my son does something wrong, I won’t deal with him because he is my son, I will cover him, No, I won’t do that.”

“This is a problem both NDC and NPP have brought into this country and if they don’t change, they might destroy this country. When your own does something wrong, you cover it and go after the other one. It is not right. Wrong is wrong and no one is above the law. When someone offends the law, let the person face the law,” he said.

The f ormer National Security Advisor also condemned the military deployment to the various border towns.

He insisted that “The Military has no business being at the borders. This is not their job. Who is attacking Ghana for that matter, they need to be there? Are we lining up machine guns to attack COVID-19 or what? The Government is behaving as if we don’t have brains in our head. We are not fools. I am not a graduate but I am not a fool at all. I am very clever. They shouldn’t be telling us cock and bull stories which are not true. We are not stupid”.

Military deployment 'an offside one'

Military personnel have been stationed at the country's border towns with the government giving the excuse that the deployment is to stop the importation of COVID-19 into the country.

In total, 207 soldiers have been deployed along the borders of the Upper East Region; 110 in the Northern Region; 102 in the North East Region; 98 in the Volta Region; 72 in the Oti Region; 69 in Upper West; 64 in Bono Region; 21 in Savannah Region; and 14 in the Western Region.

The Akufo-Addo government has been criticised over the deployment.

Earlier, the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, described as needless the explanation given by the government for the deployment of security personnel.

Mr. Cudjoe in a Citi News stated that the deployment has nothing to do with the importation of the disease into the country as people were already flouting the coronavirus protocols.

