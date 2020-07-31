Veep Dr. Bawumia donates bull to Council of Zongo Chiefs in Kumasi for Eid D'Fitr celebrations.

Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr Bawumia has yesterday, July 30 donated a fat male cow to the Council of Zongo Chiefs in Kumasi.

The donation was done by one Awal Mohammed and Dr Audu Rauf who is the Registrar of Pharmacy Council of Ghana on behalf of the Vice President who was at a ceremony far away in Accra.

The donation came a day before people of the Islam faith will observe their Eid D' Fitr and it is believed the bull will be slaughtered and shared among people in the community as always been the case.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Chiefs, the President of the Council said; over 14 years that he has been a Chief, it is the first time a President or Vice President donates bull to the Council to complement their celebration of annual festival.

This year's Eid D'Fitr will be celebrated moderately for fear of coronavirus virus which has since changed the way of life of people and Muslims are no exception.

Source: GhanaVanguard.com