Eid-ul-Adha: Rawlings, Wife Send Goodwill Message To Muslims

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings on Thursday wished Muslims happy Eid-ul-Adha.

A statement from the Office of the former President said “Nana and I join all Muslims as they mark the Eid-ul-Adha – the festival of sacrifice, today”

It said Eid-ul-Adha is meant to remind us of the willingness of Ibrahim to submit to God; adding that “that test of faith is worthy of emulation by all especially during this difficult period of Covid-19”.

“Let us use the day to pray for our dear nation as we work to combat the deadly pandemic that has plagued the world,” it said.

“Let us also take advantage of the period to counsel friends and family on the need to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of masks, regular washing of hands and use of hand sanitizers.

“We should also be a blessing on the less-privileged by sharing our celebratory meals with them. We wish all Muslims a solemn celebration.”

---Daily Guide