Eco-Conscious Citizens Lauds Nalerigu Water Supply Project

Eco-Conscious Citizens commend H.E. the President for commissioning the Nalerigu Water Supply Project. Water is vital to our well-being and it is unfortunate that it has taken this long for the project to be commissioned.

It is, however, better late than never.

The project highlights the value placed on clean water and we hope that the President will protect the source of water to over 5 million people by removing Atewa Forest Reserve from the Sinohydro bauxite deal.

Three rivers, the Ayensu, Birim, and Densu, take their source from Atewa Forest Reserve, and bauxite mining risks polluting the source of water to over 5 million Ghanaians. It is ironical that a project to provide water for about 106,842 Ghanaians has been commissioned, whilst a deal that risks polluting the source of water to over 5 million Ghanaians is still on the table.

It is important that we prioritise the Green Economy over destructive extractive industries. There is currently no way to mine bauxite at Atewa Forest Reserve without polluting the water source. It is for this reason the past governments have not mined bauxite in the Forest Reserve.

Making the work of Ghana Water Services impossible would be irresponsible. Atewa Forest needs to be taken off the table.