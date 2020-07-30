Northern Youth Empowered On Safe Programming And Campaign Strategies

The Youth Empowerment for Life (YEfL-Ghana) with funding and technical support from Oxfam Ghana has held a 2-day training workshop on safe programming and campaign strategies for the leadership of the Northern Regional Youth Network (NRYN).

The training seeks to equip leadership of the network with relevant strategies in campaigning and influencing policies in four thematic areas; Peaceful Elections, Youth Unemployment, Education, and revamping of public libraries.

Amongst other issues discussed, the workshop served as a platform for the youth to deliberate on safeguarding, navigating the internet for civic engagement, and the establishment of feedback mechanism in their activities.

The network which comprises of youth groups in all 16 districts of the Northern region brought together one representative each from the District Youth Networks to participate in the workshop.

Notably, leadership of youth groups in Tamale metro, Sagnarigu Municipal, Savelugu Municipal, Nanton District, Karaga District, Saboba District, Yendi Municipal, Nanumba north, Nanumba south, Mion District, Tolon District and Kumbungu District were all present to undergo the training.

Speaking at the workshop, the Acting Director for YEfL-Ghana, Mr. Alhassan Abdul Ganiyu highlighted that, the workshop has been carefully designed to support the regional youth network to have a reflection on their desired outcomes for the year and to develop strategies that would aid them realized such outcomes.

“The workshop has also exposed the youth to safe programming and how to navigate the internet for civic engagement amidst COVID-19”.

The regional convenor of the youth network, Inusah Mohammed Jackson commended YEfL and its partners for the initiative and noted that the 2-day workshop would afford leadership of the NRYN the opportunity to mobilize young people in the region to engage effectively with stakeholders to achieve the desired goals in the four thematic areas.

According to Musah Mohammed Hafiz, a representative of the Northern Youth Parliament, the 2-day workshop has been very insightful and engaging, exposing participants to the actual programming of activities yet to be implemented under the four main thematic areas.

“The experiences shared among participants from diverse backgrounds and culture will be very instrumental in safe programming, designed and carefully structured for each community,” he said.

Adiza Fuseini, a representative of the Young Mentees Foundation expressed excitement for the opportunity, adding that it has been an interactive training in a friendly environment with friendly facilitators.

“I have learned a lot through this training, some of which includes advocacy and safeguarding which I intend to share with members of my organization and the community as a whole” she added.

Adiza applauded organizers for making sure all the necessary measures were put in place to ensure the safety of participants is guaranteed as we find ourselves in this COVID-19 crisis.