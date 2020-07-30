Covid-19: Five Die In Kumasi, Two In Accra

Seven more persons have died from COVID-19 in Ghana.

This pushes Ghana’s death toll to 175.

The cumulative case count rose to 35,142 after some 736 more cases of the virus have been recorded.

Active cases of the virus stand at 3,681.

Also, 31,286 persons have recovered and discharged.

The latest Ghana Health Service update has confirmed.

Twenty-three of the remaining cases are in a severe condition with six being critical and four on ventilators.

The North East and Upper East regions remain without any COVID-19 cases.

Five of the recent deaths were recorded in the Ashanti Region with the Greater Accra Region accounting for the other two.

The youngest of these deaths was a 32-year-old man who had no known underlying condition.

Three other persons had no underlying conditions whilst the three others had diabetes, heart conditions and hypertension.