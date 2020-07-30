Covid-19: Ghana Cases Hit 35,142 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country now stands at 35,142. The Ghana Health Service has confirmed the new cases. According to GHS, some 736 new cases were recorded to push the tally upward. Active cases are now 3,681, with recoveries standing at 31,286. Deaths have however risen to 175, according to the GHS. CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
