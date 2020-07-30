ModernGhanalogo

30.07.2020

Covid-19: Ghana Cases Hit 35,142



Total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country now stands at 35,142.

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed the new cases.

According to GHS, some 736 new cases were recorded to push the tally upward.

Active cases are now 3,681, with recoveries standing at 31,286.

Deaths have however risen to 175, according to the GHS.

