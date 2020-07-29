The Vice President Of Ghana Must Be Arrested Now Or Meet Him At The Law Court Over His Criminal British Citizenship

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, the CSOs, and fellow Ghanaians. My name is Aikins Nana Ofori, a concerned Citizen of Ghana.

I called you here today because a colleague of mine in the Netherlands have posed a question to me and I still don’t have the right answers. Insearch for the answers, your medium is so crucial, hence reasons why I invited you.

You and I want to have the right leader at the Jubilee House. Our Constitution sets out certain eligibilities, as to who can go to sit at the Jubilee House.

We all know that the decisions of public political figures affect many aspects of our lives. People have the right to make informed judgements about the kind of MPs, Vice-President, and President, they want. Any attempt to restrict what may be reported about public figures in the press could easily become a conspiracy to keep voters in the dark and to manipulate them.

2. One will therefore ask:

DOES THE GHANA CONSTITUTION ALLOWS –

DUAL CITIZENS TO BE MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT? DUAL CITIZEN TO BE A PRESIDENT? DUAL CITIZEN TO BE A VICE-PRESIDENT?

Most of you will remember the case of ADAMU DARAMANI-SAKANDE, an MP for Bawku Central who was found guilty for holding Dual Citizenship. This man did his both GCE O-Level and A-Level in Ghana. What should have prevented him not be a Ghanaian? Yet he didn’t renounce his British nationality before running for an MP.

Article 8 as amended in 1996 allows Ghanaians to hold other nationalities in addition to Ghanaian citizenship. This is Dual Citizenship. E.g. Ghanaian-Togolese, Ghanaian-American, Ghanaian-British, Ghanaian-Nigerian.

However, whosoever holds Dual Citizenship cannot be appointed to certain key positions in Ghana.

In moving forward, Article 62 has stated categorically that one cannot be elected or appointed to key positions in Ghana if you are not a fully Ghanaian or a Ghanaian but owe other nationality. Which Article 94 (1a) and (2a) has confirmed that. The phrase “allegiance to a country other than Ghana” is emphasised. There are many Ghanaian-born citizens abroad who can’t do active politics because they have acquired foreign citizenship. This is the reasons why my friend abroad is asking. You will recall that on the 7thof January 2017 at the Independent Square, before Ghanaians and the world at large, H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia sworn THE OATH OF ALLEGIANCE and THE OATH OF THE VICE-PRESIDENT. This means H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia sworn the two (2) Oaths as a Ghanaian who has no any Allegiance to any Country other than Ghana. Nothing more, nothing less. One will say, oh Dr. Bawumia was born in Tamale which is on records. YES, was born in Tamale and his father, late Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia was one of the greatest Ghanaian politicians. It is assumed his father played much role in his abroad studies.

You see, someone is born in Agogo or Zabzugu as a Ghanaian, but when in abroad can change nationality to any country because of circumstances.

This is what happened to H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia while in England. I have evidence that H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia married an English lady in December 1989 making it easy for him to naturalise as a British. This bring back the Researcher’s Question, whether or not H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has renounced his British nationality? If indeed done, when did he do it? I cannot tell which year he had his British Citizenship, but evidence prove that he had a British nationality. I am going to prove a case that H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiawas a BRITISH CITIZEN. You know, Ghana has bank in UK, under the control of Bank of Ghana. The was established in 1997 under President Rawlings regime. Its current name is Ghana International Bank Public Limited Company and you see its current address. The bank is registered with UK Companies House. UK Companies Houseis like our Registrar-General, where every company is registered. In Ghana, it is difficult to see owners or shareholders behind companies. But in most advanced countries, information about shareholders and key people of the companies are in public. So past and present officials of Ghana International Bank PLC are in public. As you can see, the Bank has employed 66 officials.Every Bank of Ghana Governor and one Deputy are automatic Executives of Ghana International Bank PLC. Their information, I mean full name, month and year of birth, profession and national are published. Already told you the year the UK bank was started. At the moment has 10 officials active. They include current Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Addison and his deputy Dr. Maxwell Opoku Afari. Before I show how we got H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia information, let me give samples of how data is kept on UK Companies House.

You know Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom and his company Groupe Nduom. On 2 February 2017, they set up a company in UK called Groupe Nduom UK Limited. But Paa Kwesi Nduom’s son, Papa-Wasa Nduom, a lawyer, was the only official of the company. This guy is an American so they registered his nationality as an American. You all know Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko. On 22 November 2013, he set up a company called Global Dyanamix Consult Ltd with his wife, Nana Adjoa Hackman, as Secretary. Gabby’s date of birth and his nationality as British is published there. I believe you all know Prof Edward Dua Agyeman, former Auditor-General and current Board Chairman of Audit Service. He and 3 others registered a company called Certified International Tax Accountants Ltdon 6 August 2015. His date of birth and nationality as Ghana was published. Our own Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah together with others registered lots of companies in UK. One is ICT Ventures Ltd. You check there, they have published his date of birth and nationality Ghana.

So, if you check the registration of Ghana International Bank PLC, (not ranged in order), you can find the details of our 6 Governors since the 4th Republic. You will see Dr. Kwabena Duffour (1st Governor), Mr Paul Acquah, late Mr. Amisssah-Arthur (of blessed memory), Dr. Kofi Wampah, Dr. Issahaku, and current Governor, Dr Ernest Addison. Their dates of birth and all of them are Ghanaians by nationality. As you can see, the only Governor Active on duty is Dr Ernest Addison. All the rest are resigned and the UK Companies House indicates RESIGNED. You all know that Ex-President J.A. Kufuor appointed the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana on 1 June 2006. On 18 October 2006, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was appointed Executive to Ghana International Bank PLC. His full name, month and year of birth, his profession, even his then address in Kanda Estate, and his nationality was published. Here you can see Bank of Ghana Deputies appointed to Ghana International Bank PLS. The only one appointed during Dr Duffour time, Mr Percival Alfred Kuranchie, was not a Deputy Governor, the rest have been Deputy Governors. Here you can see Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, born October 1963, occupation is Banker, and nationality is BRITISH. The rest of the Deputy Governors are Ghanaian. You can see Deputy Governor Millison Narh, and current Deputy Governor Dr. Maxwell Opoku Afari, are all Ghanaians. As I have indicated to you the 10 Active (current) Officials of Ghana International Bank Plc include Governor Dr Ernest Addison, his Deputy Dr Maxwell Opoku Afari, and government selected people include Lord Paul Boateng, former Labour UK MP, and now at UK House of Lords. Their details and nationalities are published. Still current active Executives of the bank. From Page 21 to 30 are the FULL LISTS of all 66 officials of Ghana International Bank PLC, Resigned Officials and Current ones.

31. We now feature full records of H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. I have tried to prove to you that H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was a British. Because his biodata was registered on UK Companies House. When we vote for our leaders, it is because we put our trust, our destiny and our country in their hands. If someone is really an untrustworthy person, then its best to know that before you trust them with something important. We all must be guided that what politicians do in their private lives matters and does impact their public responsibilities. Some time ago, a British Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson ,who won 4 elections between 1964 and 1976 was suspected to be a KGB spy.

In jurisprudence, the burden of proof is upon him who affirms – not on him who denies (In Ghana, we say “he who alleges must prove”). But in my presentation, I have proved beyond reasonable doubt, that H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was a British. Therefore, some of us, including our brothers in Diasporas would like H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to come clean with his Nationality. Our Vice-President must tell us the truth.

SO MY QUESTIONS ARE:

IS DR. MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA STILL HOLDING HIS BRITISH CITIZENSHIP? DID HE RENOUNCE HIS BRITISH CITIZENSHIP BEFORE 2016 GENERAL ELECTION? IF YES, WHEN DID HE RENOUNCED HIS BRITISH CITIZENSHIP, AND BECAME 100% GHANAIAN? IS HE A DUAL-CITIZEN, (ie GHANAIAN-BRITISH), AND WHEN DID HE DO THAT? CAN H.E. VICE-PRESIDENT PUBLISH HIS CURRENT NATIONALITY TO CLEAR THE DOUBT MANY ARE HAVING?

CONCLUSION

We are considering a legal case against him if should in case he fails to respond, copies and evidence from the UK Visas & Immigration with our petition to them twice indicates that the Vice President of Ghana is still having a British Citizenship/Ghana Citizenship and as such are calling on his outfit to immediately respond to our release before the due processes.

It not a misplaced to ask our Vice-President, H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to answer to Ghanaians his real nationality. This is not an infringement of his private life.

With this, the UK Home Office is calling for his arrest to prove of his denouncement of his Citizenship before becoming the Vice President of Ghana

Politicians leave “private life” when they file for elective office. They can expect gossip and personal attacks in the course of getting elected and serving. If they can’t take this heat, they should find work behind the scenes. If they mess up in any way, they need to come clean – explain circumstances and apologize. If they cannot be truthful and reliable with friends, family, and the public, then they should leave the public’s business to others who can meet this basic qualification for office.

On that note, I thank you for coming and I expect through your publications H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will address Ghanaians about the state of his nationality.

Thank you and God bless you.

Dated: 29th July, 2020.

Signed: Aikins Ofori

Position: Abuakwa South NDC Communication Officer

Tel: 0558067125/0544731865