25th GJA Media Awards Officially Launched

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Wednesday, July 19 officially launched the 25 th GJA Media Awards while indicating that it has been scheduled to be held virtually as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Silver Jubilee edition of the awards ceremony should have been launched in March but had to be put on hold due to the global crisis which has not spared the country.

Following careful considerations, the ceremony which is being sponsored by VRA, ADB, Euroget, US Embassy, MTN, Plan Ghana, and the Ghana Government has been launched by the GJA today at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

In the midst of the Coronavirus crisis, the GJA has adopted the theme: Covid-19 And Credible Presidential and Parliamentary Elections: The Media Factor.

The umbrella body for all journalists in the country believes that journalists need to be awarded for their work especially in a year where they have been forced to work under challenging circumstances.

“Despite the destabilizing impact of the pandemic, we were, and are still, poised not to lose heart nor shrink back in our drive to honour journalists who excelled in a large swathe of areas in 2019 as well as those who have distinguished themselves this year in the fight against coronavirus”, President of the GFA, Mr. Affail Monney said at the launch today.

Launching the 25th GJA Media Awards as a special guest of honour, Sir Sam Jonah commended the association for taking the decision to have a virtual award ceremony.

While commending GJA for going ahead to award journalists in the wake of all the adversities, he charged journalists to be fair in their work as the country prepares to go to the polls in the last month of the year.

“Mr. Chairman, Our country goes to the polls on December 7th, 2020, to elect a President and Parliamentarians in an extraordinarily difficult time. I believe the GJA is well aware of the challenges of this moment and hopefully, you are bracing yourself for the events to come. You carry a very heavy burden in the dispensation of your responsibility. Never underrate your power to create an environment, which will engender peace and stability in our dear country. You have to be strong, fair and just in course of your duties”, Sir Sam Jonah said.

On their part, title sponsors for the GJA’s Silver Jubilee awards, the Volta River Authority (VRA) have commended the body’s efforts to maintain higher professional standards, even in these unusual times.

The VRA says they will continue to support the GJA to uphold the tenets, ethics, values, and standards of the journalism profession to shape the course of national development.

Check out the entry requirement for the GJA’s 25th awards ceremony and the available categories below: