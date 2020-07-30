EU/German Development Cooperation-REACH Project Plants 22,000 Seedlings

Listen to article

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH implemented EU REACH project- Resilience Against Climate Change, in close collaboration with private sector actors, public partners and community leadership, undertook a community outreach tree planting exercise in each of its 18 baseline communities in the Upper West and Savannah regions of Ghana.

A team from REACH, led by a Technical Advisor, Prosper Wie, distributed and planted the seedlings in each community. This was warmly received by the Chiefs on behalf of their respective communities. Each community received between 1000 and 1500 seedling depending on the size of the community, with each house receiving five seedlings comprising three fruit trees (Cashew, Mango, Citrus) and two shady trees.

In his remarks at a brief handing over in Sampina in the Nadowli- Kaleo district of the Upper West Region, Finance and Administration Manager, Anselm Kofi Taabazuing stated that “the REACH project takes keen interest in safeguarding the environment and making it a safe place for its inhabitants. The habit of cutting down trees must be strongly discouraged, and this can also be possible if all of us take interest in protecting our immediate environment”.

“These seedlings you see today, if you take proper care of it, in the next 2 to 3 years the entire community reaps the benefits. The project will be happy to see all the seedlings grow so well into trees. All we require of you is to take proper care of it. These trees will not only benefit the current generation but generations to come” he said.

The Paramount Chief of Sampina, Naa Walter Kanubana Kporo II, expressed the community’s appreciation to the REACH project for the gesture and pledged the community’s full commitment and support for the project. He further indicated that his community would take full responsibility of the seedlings. He said “with my background as a retired forester, I am passionate about tree planting. I know the benefits of trees to mankind. I will ensure that every house takes care of the trees”.

A total of 22,000 seedlings were distributed and planted in all the 18 communities within the six (6) pilot districts of the project. These districts comprise of five from the Upper West Region - Nadowli/Kaleo, Lawra, Jirapa, Sisaala East, Wa West, and one district from the Savannah region: namely Sawla -Tuna -Kalba.

The tree planting exercise sought to increase the communities’ climate awareness and resilience, enhance the nutritional requirement at the household level and beautify their respective environments.