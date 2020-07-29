Kintampo South MP Clarifies Branding Of BECE Mock Exams

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kintampo South, Hon. Felicia Adjei has explained that the branding of BECE Mock Exams papers for schools in her constituency with her pictures is not her doing as she calls for attention to be shifted to the importance of the exercise to the students instead of the photos.

The is coming on the back of reports cited on adomonline.com as well as other media platforms accusing the MP of branding mock exam papers for students in her constituency for political gains.

Reacting to the circulating stories, Hon. Felicia Adjei has explained, “First of all I honoured a request of Parents, Headmasters, Teachers and the District Education Directorate to sponsor the Mock exams of our children who are preparing to write their BECE exams this year to enable them to prepare very well.

“The District Education Directorate in their attempt to show appreciation to the MP decided to print a black and white photo of the MP on the exams papers”.

While describing attempts to divert the attention of the possible impact of the Mock examination to the students as unfortunate, Hon. Felicia Adjei has urged all not to place emphasis on her photo on the exam papers.

Meanwhile, the Kintampo South MP has sent a goodwill message to all the BECE candidates who are currently writing their Mock examination as she charges them to remain focused ahead of the final exams.

Read the full statement from the MP below:

RE; MP BRANDS BECE MOCK EXAMS PAPERS WITH OWN PHOTO.

My attention has been drawn to a misleading story on adomonline.com and several online portals circulating on social and mainstream media that l have branded mock exams papers with my own photos.

First of all I honoured a request of Parents, Headmasters, Teachers and the District Education Directorate to sponsor the Mock exams of our children who are preparing to write their BECE exams this year to enable them prepare very well.

Secondly I think the attempt to divert the attention of the possible impact of the Mock examination to the kids and dwell on the photo of the MP on the exams papers is most rather unfortunate. The District Education Directorate in their attempt to show appreciation to the MP decided to print a black and white photo of the MP on the exams papers.

I will emplore the Media to channel their energies towards discussing the impact and the importance of the mock examination towards preparing the BECE candidates for their main exams. The attempt to politicize the good intention of the MP and to shift the discussion to the photo of the MP is most inappropriate.

I wish the BECE candidates who are currently writing their Mock examination the very best of luck and ask them to remain focused and should not be distracted by any negative news. I thank the parents, teachers and Headmasters who have all sacrificed enough to prepare the kids for the impending exams.

May God bless us all.

Signed.

Hon. Felicia Adjei

MP Kintampo South