Covid-19: Nigeria's Case Counts Now 41,804

Some 624 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria.

The new cases have increased the country’s tally to 41,804.

In a tweet, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says as of July 28, 2020, total covid19 related deaths in Nigeria stood at 864.

It says recoveries as of July 28, stood at 18,764.

Breakdown of New Cases:

Lagos-212

Oyo-69

Niger-49

Kano-37

Osun-37

FCT-35

Plateau-34

Gombe-33

Edo-28

Enugu-28

Ebonyi-17

Delta-10

Katsina-9

Ogun-8

Rivers-7

Ondo-5

Kaduna-4

Nasarawa-2