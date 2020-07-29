Professor Yankah Cushions Hairdressers And Dressmakers With Set-Up Tools And Equipment

NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Agona East Constituency, Professor Kwesi Yankah, has donated Set-up tools and equipment running into thousands of Ghana Cedis to some Hairdressers and Dressmakers in his constituency to expand their businesses and to generate income

According to Professor Kwesi Yankah, the donation was also to support the beneficiaries to admit those who want to be enrolled into an apprenticeship

Each of the Ten (10) Hairdressers received Standing Hair Dryer, Wall Sprayer, Wall Trimmer, Toughing Machine, Ceramic Washing Bowl, a Hand Dryer, and a Hair Straightener

While the Nine (9) Dressmakers including a male Tailor also received Electronic Sewing Machine, Overlook and Neating Machine, Embroidery Machine, Cutting Machine, Cover Button Machine, and Electric Iron each to facilitate their daily activities

Presenting the items at Agona Mensakrom last Saturday, Professor Yankah stated his desire is to see more people passing through Vocational training to enable them to acquire entrepreneur skills

"What Ghanaians seems to be forgetting is that all Public Technical and Vocational Schools in the country are also Free just as our Senior High Schools

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government is committed to technical and vocational training for the teeming youth who seeks to acquire technical and vocational knowledge.

The Youth who are the future leaders must be supported to acquire knowledge in every sector of the economy.

Entrepreneurship is one way of empowering the youth economically and that's exactly what the NPP government is doing by making Secondary, Technical and Vocational Schools Free of charge.

Items we are about to give to our Hairdressers and Dressmakers today is by the courtesy of H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana who supported this initiative

I will continue to seek the welfare of my constituents within my power to make our constituency the desire haven

Agona East Constituency will remain grateful to Nana Addo for the unprecedented number of development projects being undertaking to improve the quality lives of the people

All road networks have been awarded for construction and for first time in history, roads like Agona Asafo to Kwesitwikrom popularly known as 'KTK' will see be tarred with bitumen

Others include Mankrong Junction to Agona Duakwa, Kenyanko to Akwakwaa through Fante Bawjiase, Famanye to Otwekwaa

The rest are Agona Swedru to Bawjiase through Kwanyarko, Agona Swedru to Akim Oda passing through Agona Duakwa and Nsaba the District Capital"

Recounting some of the social interventions to support the people, Professor Kwesi Yankah disclosed that over 500 bags of Cocoa Fertilizers have been supplied free of charge to farmers to boost Cocoa production adding that Vegetable Farmers in Agona Asafo, Kwanyarko, KTK, Agona Anomabo and other communities have also have also had their share of the free fertilizers

Some traders in the Constituency have been given loans facilities ranging from Ghc1,000 to Ghc 4,000 to expand their various businesses

" All these are being done to improve the economic lives of the people thus reducing poverty related hardships drastically.

Today, every household in Agona East his benefiting from the national cake in one way or the other.

From Free SHS, Free Water and Electricity, Free Cocoa, Oil Palm and Coconut Seedlings, Free Fertilizers, Free Exams fees for BECE and WASSE candidates.

I encourage all and sundry to rally behind Nana Addo and NPP and vote massively in the upcoming December 7 General Elections for a resounding victory 2020

Vote for Nana Addo for round two and your humble servant Professor Kwesi Yankah as your Member of Parliament. Four More for Nana , Four More to Do More"

DCE for Agona East, Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong disclosed that the Agona East District Assembly has put in place measures aimed at supporting the youth in the District.

" Riding on the shoulders of Professor Kwesi Yankah, the Assembly has been able to reach every community in the District with the needed development projects

Nana Kojo Amuakwa V, Chief of Agona Duakwa commended Professor Kwesi Yankah for teaching the youth in the vicinity how to fish rather than given them fish

Explaining further, Nana Kojo Amuakwa V noted that per Chinese proverb 'Teach a Child how to fish rather than giving him fish', Professor Kwesi Yankah was empowering the youth to be self-sufficient

He tasked the beneficiaries to put the items received into profitable use to generate income adding that would sustain them rather than soliciting financial support with cup in hand

" Entrepreneurs play an important role towards national development, that's why I give thump up for what Professor Kwesi Yankah is doing for the youth in Agona East

As the saying goes 'Hand Go, Hand Come', I will like to call on you to rally solidly behind Professor Kwesi Yankah's candidature and vote for him accordingly to capture the Agona East Parliamentary Seat"

He cautioned the Youth against election-related violence warning that offenders wouldn't be spared

Chief of Agona Mensakrom, Nana Appiah Kubi VI in his welcome address thanked His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government for construction of a 12- Unit storey building for the local basic school in the community.