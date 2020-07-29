ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Never Baptizes Women!!...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.07.2020 General News

Akufo-Addo Tasks Leadership Of YEA To Lead In Creation Of Sustainable Jobs

By Reporter
Akufo-Addo Tasks Leadership Of YEA To Lead In Creation Of Sustainable Jobs
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked the leadership of the Youth Employment Agency to continue leading the job creation agenda for the youth and ensure more jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities are created especially in the six new Regions.

The President says it is his vision that massive infrastructural development and economic empowerment are greatly felt in every part of the country aside the traditional commercial cities.

President was happy that the agenda for the youth is being championed by Sammy Awuku and Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, boad chairman and CEO of YEA respectively and praised them for turning the image of the Agency which was bereft with corruption into a prudently managed, efficient and purposeful one.

The president was speaking at a brief sod cutting ceremony to begin the construction of an ultra modern regional office complex for the Youth Employment Agency at Nalerigu in the North East Region. The program which was well attended by residents of North East Region saw Beneficiaries eulogize the president with placards for providing more jobs and ensuring regular payments.

The Chief Executive Officer, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong explained that the complex will house the Administrative offices, YEA Jobcentre, Artisan Directory, career centre amongst others.

Sammi Awuku who is the board chairman was categorical with the agenda of the Agency regarding the president's vision of bringing governance, development and jobs closer to the people. He assured that the project will be replicated in the five other new regions to create more jobs.

Board chairman and CEO were finally grateful to the president for his support to the Agency to ensure its successful operations.

The construction according to the project consultant is expected complete in five(5) months.

Source: Corporate Affairs, YEA

7282020110829-g30n1r5ddx-6b57fb62-b74b-4b33-ad68-3352a8fd843f

7282020110829-0f72ylkxxs-2bd6281b-ea61-4a9e-bf05-5fc5f7256746

7282020110830-j4eq2762gb-007cf2a6-71ad-40d7-b31e-917d11a181c6

7282020110831-k5fri7t2h0-af9784c3-d6a6-4e0a-bb52-7d3ccf76098f

7282020110831-qulxpcb543-aa9eea23-021a-472f-8e2f-0b1786c4cb19

7282020110832-qvmxpcb543-c046d0cf-1ecb-4623-b7a0-37c2455cad49

7282020110832-j5eq27t2gb-d3559e98-aa83-4806-85d9-b95cbd9a0148

7282020110833-0e72xlkwwr-e5cbf08c-0708-422f-aa08-56fbb64e756b

7282020110834-i41p266ffa-cd5e67ea-f521-4370-bbd6-30f04eac0753

7282020110835-1j841p5cbv-cda40cba-28cf-4b4f-b99f-3e70fbe4f76a

7282020110835-h40o2s6eey-d2b28556-c037-4691-a504-a6d1211760ea

7282020110836-0g830m4yyt-9fb445a4-38a0-4a05-a36b-f97eebb2fe5e

7282020110837-1j041q5ccw-acf09387-f3ab-4ea2-92c4-71731bcf117c

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

LPG Blasts NDC Members Over Careless Utterances
5 hours ago

I'll Adopt A Small Size Gov't — Mahama
5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line