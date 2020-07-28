Ghana Begins Use Of Zinc, Zithromax For COVID-19 Treatment

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has admitted to the use of Zinc and Zithromax as a treatment for persons infected with the novel coronavirus.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service said the drug is proving to be one of the most effective medications for managing persons with the virus.

He also noted that health authorities are awaiting approval of one more drug which is Hydroxychloroquine.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye made this known during the bi-weekly update on COVID-19 case management organised by the Ministry of Information on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

“Very soon, our results will come out for us to know whether the people on Zithromax and those who are on Hydroxy Chloroquine alone will be the outcome. I think that will be very helpful. What we also know is that Zinc helps to protect the mucosal line. If it is weak, it is easier for a virus to enter. So it has some protection of the lining of the mouth, the nose that does not have easy access to the virus. That is why we do that and add vitamin C. Zithromax also provides secondary infection because it is antibacterial so if you have some antibacterial infection, it offers some protection. But the hydro chloroquine, when the results come, we will see whether it works for us for a decision to be taken.”

Zithromax is an antibiotic that fights bacteria. It is used to treat many different types of infections caused by bacteria, such as respiratory infections, skin infections, ear infections, and sexually transmitted diseases.

