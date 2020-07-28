Akufo-Addo Commissions GHC 4.9m Water Supply System In Nalerigu

President Akufo-Addo has Commissioned a GH¢4,932,085 water supply project for Nalerigu.

The Nalerigu Supply water system was constructed under the sustainable rural water and sanitation project.

The sustainable rural water and sanitation project has been implemented in 11 regions out of the 16 regions of the country.

The projects are financed through the $ 47.5million credit facility from the world bank.

The projects include the construction of water supply systems, Support for household latrines construction, health and hygiene education and others.

According to President Akufo-Addo, a total of 106,842 people are expected to benefit from the projects in the North East and Northern regions.

“The project covers four (4) municipal district assemblies namely West Mamprusi, East Mamprusi, Chereponi and Saboba,” he said.

He indicated that a total amount of twenty-six million, eight hundred and forty-eight thousand and seventy-five cedis (GH¢26,848,075) was spent in the construction of the water projects in the North East Region.

“As co-Chair of the Group of Eminent Advocates for the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, I am glad that the completion of this project will go towards the realisation of SDG No.6, which demands that we “ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

The President called on the people of the Ghanaian to protect the water bodies by stopping activists like galamsey, sand winning and farming along river bounds.

“This will help guarantee of improved water supply in terms of quality, quantity and liability to the people of the North East and it's surroundings, water born diseases such as cholera will also be eliminated.”

President Akufo-Addo was hopeful that the water supply system will go a long way to enhance collective efforts to protect Ghanaians from the covid-19 virus.

“I encourage all of you follow the covid-19 protocols by washing your hands with soap under running water, observing social distancing, avoiding shaking hands, covering your nose and mouth when sneezing and wearing of mask when you leave your homes.”

He said government will not relent on its efforts to increase access of water for all which remains as a key commitment.