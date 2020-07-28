CODA Inspects Infrastructure For Poverty Eradication Projects In Western Region

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib has inspected ongoing construction of constituency specific projects being undertaken by the Authority in the Western Region under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

The inspection is part of the CEO’s tour of the six regions that make up the Coastal Development Zone to acquaint himself, at first hand, with the progress of ongoing projects and to lead the Authority’s public education campaign and distribution of facemasks and hand sanitizers to help end the spread of coronavirus.

Sekondi Constituency

On Friday, 24th July, 2020 the CEO was joined by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi Constituency, Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer to visit the site of ongoing construction of a community centre at Ekuase. At Nkontompo they visited the site of ongoing construction of a community centre and a ten-seater water closet toilet facility.

The CEO and MP also distributed facemasks and hand sanitisers to registrants and electoral officials at voter registration centres and to residents in some communities while they educated them on COVID-19 safety protocols.

Ellembelle Constituency

On Saturday 25th July, 2020, at Ellembelle Constituency, the District Chief Executive for the Ellembelle District Assembly, Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh joined the CEO to inspect ongoing construction of a market at Esiama. which will have 40 lockable shops, 40 open seater shops, a crèche, paved ground and a recreational centre for the community. They also visited Anyinase to inspect the construction of a small market.

There was also public education and distribution of masks to residents and stakeholders in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Jomoro Constituency

On Sunday, 26th July, 2020, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib and Hon. Paul Essien, MP for Jomoro Constituency were at the site of construction of the Benyin Market. They also visited the site of the ongoing construction of the Twenen Community Center as well as the site of the construction of the Twenen Circuit Supervisor’s Bungalow. At Aluwole the CEO and MP inspected the ongoing construction of a community centre with a sitting capacity of 1,000 fully fitted with changing rooms and disability friendly facilities. At Tikobonu Number 1, the two leaders visited the Tikobonu Number 1 Health Center where construction is ongoing for an Admission Ward. They also visited the Tikobonu Number 1 Market which is set to be transformed into a modern market with lockable shops, paved grounds and a crèche.

There was also public education on coronavirus and distribution of facemasks and hand sanitisers at some registration centres and communities.

Takoradi Constituency

The final stop of the CEO’s tour was the Takoradi Constituency on Sunday, 26th July, 2020 where he was joined by the Western Regional Minister and MP for Takoradi Constituency, Hon Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah to educate the public and distribute facemasks and hand sanitisers in some communities and some registration centres.

One million dollars per constituency

Under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) of the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives (MSDI), each constituency is allocated an equivalent of one million dollars to undertake special projects aimed at accelerating the economic and social development of Ghana. IPEP is implemented through the Development Authorities who carry out their mandate through intensive public engagement and stakeholder consultation to build consensus for projects.