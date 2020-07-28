Covid-19: Ghana's Cases Hit 34,406

Ghana's covid-19 cumulative cases have increased to 34,406.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known to the media at the Coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday in Accra.

He stated that 782 new cases were recorded to increase the tally.

He added that the new cases were recorded in 58 districts across seven regions.

According to him, active cases were 3,617.

The active cases continue to stay quiet low, he stated.

He said deaths remain 168, adding that there is a relatively low incidence in children and the elderly.

A significant number of infected persons are males, he said.

So far, he said a total of 382,752 tests have been conducted.

He stated that the Greater Accra region continue to lead with the infections and deaths rates, with 428 out of the 782 new cases were recorded in Greater Accra, especially in Ayawaso West, Korle Klottey, etc.

He stated that recoveries were about 30,621.

