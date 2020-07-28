Nigeria’s Covid-19 Case Count Hit 41,180

As of Monday, July 27, a total of 41,180 confirmed cases of coronavirus had been recorded in Nigeria.

Some 648 new confirmed cases were reported on that same day.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet late on Monday night, July 27, 2020, NCDC indicated that about 18,203 persons have been discharged after undergoing treatment for the virus.

At least 860 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria, it says.

Breakdown of new cases

Lagos-180

Plateau-148

FCT-44

Ondo-42

Kwara-38

Rivers-32

Oyo-29

Kaduna-21

Osun-20

Edo-17

Ogun-17

Ekiti-11

Kano-9

Benue-9

Delta-9

Abia-9

Niger-7

Gombe-3

Borno-1

Bauchi-1

Imo-1