NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS, NDC

CENTRAL REGIONAL SECRETARIAT

CENTRAL REGION WELCOMES PROFESSOR NAANA JANE OPOKU-AGYEMANG

Leadership of the Central Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress led by Hon Lawyer EKT Addo is pleased to inform all stakeholders that the servant leader, approachable and accessible NDCs Running Mate for the 2020 Election, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang shall be in our Region today- 28/07/2020 and tomorrow- 29/07/2020 to begin her political journey towards Victory 2020.

The God fearing, distinguished scholar, conscientous public servant and a role who is the incoming Vice President of the Republic, is expected to pay courtesy calls on two Paramount Chiefs and their Traditional Councils, engage some women groups, interact with stakeholders of the NDC, have radio interaction on Cape Coast based Live 107.5fm which will be synchronised on 15 other Radio Stations in the Region and also to embark on monitoring at some selected voters registration centers. All activities shall strictly be in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

The rank of file of the party in the Region, Nananom, Clergy, CSOs, Women, Youths, Traders, Farmers, Scholars, Professional Groups, Unions, Fisherfolks, Transport Operators, Students and other Stakeholders in the Region are ready to joyously welcome ‘Auntie Naana’ home as she begins official work as Running Mate immediately after the spectacular outdooring yesterday. Surely, Central Region shall rise up and be counted positively towards Victory for #JMandJane2020.

Signed

Hon Kojo Quansah

Regional Secretary

Cde Kwesi Dawood

Reg Comm Officer