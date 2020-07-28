Nigeria Reopens Secondary Schools On August 4 For WASSCE

Listen to article

Secondary schools in Nigeria are due to reopen on August 4, to enable the students to write their final exams.

Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Education made this known in a statement signed by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Ben Bem Goong.

According to the statement, students will have two weeks within which to prepare for the West African Examinations (WAEC).

It says WASSCE is due to start on the 17th of August, 2020.

“These were the unanimous decisions reached today at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Honorable Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), the proprietors of Private schools, and chief executives of examination bodies,” it stated.

It added during the meeting, it was agreed that the exit classes should resume after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.”

Schools in Nigeria were shut down several weeks ago due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.

The sub-regional education body later met with education authorities in countries writing the WASSCE papers but Nigeria later backed out insisting that with the ravaging pandemic, their students should be excused from this year’s exams only to rescind that decision few days to the exams.