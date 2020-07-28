I’ll Create 1million Jobs By End Of My Term If Elected – Mahama

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised to create over one million jobs for Ghanaians before the end of his tenure should he win the December 7, 2020.

“Our plans include an aggressive job and entrepreneurial programme in the public and private sector; that will deliver a minimum of 250,000 jobs every year. A total of 1,000,000 jobs across the country by the end of my term in office in 2024. We will put Ghanaians to work to earn a decent living,” said Mahama.

The NDC flagbearer said this when he outdoored his running mate on Monday, July 27, 2020 at an event held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

According to John Mahama, the first term of President Nana Akufo-Addo administration has been full of massive job losses in the country. Akufo-Addo's first term full of nepotism, corruption and massive job losses

Mahama at the event took a swipe at President Nana Akufo-Addo and his governing New Patriotic Party.

According to him, the first term of President Nana Akufo-Addo administration has been full of nepotism, corruption, stagnation, and loss of jobs.

“My brothers and sisters, the 2020 election will be a referendum on the four years of Nana Akufo-Addo's presidency – four years of nepotism, corruption, stagnation, deliberate abandoning of badly needed social infrastructure, dehumanisation, disenfranchising Ghanaians, stripping Ghanaians of their citizenship, deliberate collapse of indigenous Ghanaian businesses, massive job losses and the attendant socio-economic hardship. This will be a referendum on the term of a president who has no real solutions for Ghana, a president, hell-bent on doing whatever it takes to stay in power – including, against sound advice, replacing the very voters' register, which brought him into office,” he said.

“My heart goes out to the many who have been affected by this Government's unjustifiable collapse of Ghanaian-owned financial institutions,” Mahama added.

— citinewsroom