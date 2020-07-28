90-Year-Old Killing: Major Mahama Memorial Foundation Call For Vigorous Action Against Mob Justice

Listen to article

The Major Maxwell Mahama Memorial Foundation has condemned the lynching of the 90-year-old woman at Kafaba in the Savana Region as they call for vigorous action against mob justice in the country.

Over the weekend, a video that circulated on social media captured scores of people attacking an old woman identified as Madam Akua Denteh over accusations that she is a witch.

The inhumane act which led to the death of the aged woman in the village located near Salaga in the East Gonja District has since been condemned nationwide with leaders charging the Police to bring the offenders to book.

In a statement from the Major Maxwell Mahama Memorial Foundation, it says it is in deep sorrow not only because of the loss of the innocent life but also because of the barbaric and inhumane treatment which claimed her life.

The Major Maxwell Mahama Memorial Foundation has taken it upon itself to campaign against mob justice and calling on corporate bodies, governmental and non-governmental organizations to come on board to support the action.

The Foundation insists that until the needed action is taken against the canker, the country shall continue to experience acts of lynching innocent suspects.

Read the full statement:

STATEMENT ON THE LYNCHING OF A 90-YEAR-OLD WOMAN AT KAFABA IN THE SAVANNAH REGION ISSUED BY THE MAJOR MAXWELL MAHAMA MEMORIAL FOUNDATION

It is with great sorrow that we heard about the unfortunate lynching of a 90-year-old woman over the weekend.

We are in deep sorrow not only bcos of the loss of an innocent life, but also bcos of the barbaric and inhumane treatment which claimed her life.

This canker has been with us for years. When it happened in Denkyira Obuasi on 29th May 2017, it shook the whole nation to the extent that one would not believe that any person will indulge in such an act again.

Believing that it cannot just be wished away, the Major Maxwell Mahama Memorial Foundation took it up to reach out to the public with a campaign against MOB JUSTICE. Since such a herculean task cannot be executed by the Foundation, we called on corporate bodies, governmental and non-governmental organisations to support in the campaign.

Unfortunately, the response has been woefully inadequate so far. Until we all rise up and launch a vigorous campaign against MOB JUSTICE, we shall continue to experience acts of lynching innocent suspects. It is in this vain that we appeal to all to join the Major Maxwell Mahama Memorial Foundation to campaign against MOB JUSTICE

We add our voice to the call for swift action in dealing with the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

Let's eschew lawlessness by stopping MOB JUSTICE.

SAY NO TO MOB JUSTICE

Signed

Captain Dennis Mahama Adam (Rtd)

0208505177

THANK YOU