Voter Registration: CEGA Lauds Central Regional Police Command For Seizure Of Fire Arms At Ajumako-Enyan

The Center for Ethical Governance and Administration (CEGA) has applauded the Central Regional Police Command for the seizure of arms and ammunitions from a vehicle used in the monitoring of the voter registration exercise in the region.

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, two vehicles with guns were impounded at a voter registration centre at Ajumako-Enyan in the Central Region.

According to reports, the Police conducted a swoop on all vehicles at the registration centre in the Esiam constituency upon a tip-off and discovered guns and ammunitions.

That resulted in the arrest of the owners of the vehicles with the Police conducting investigations into the matter.

Juxtaposing the incidence to the violence that has characterized the ongoing Electoral Commission voter registration exercise, CEGA has described it as disturbing.

“The CEGA views this development as very disturbing especially coming off the heels of a gun-fire incident by a Minister of State for Special Development Initiatives Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson and MP for Awutu Senya East at a registration center, Kasoa in Awutu Senya-East also in the Central Region”, a press statement from the group has said.

While congratulating the Police on the bust, CEGA has charged the security agency to continue to show professionalism, be fair and firm in dealing with all the voter registration-related cases brought before them for action.

It believe that this will increase the trust of the people in the police as well as guarantee the safety of Ghanaians in the December 2020 elections.

