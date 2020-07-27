Ghana Will Conquer Covid-19 — South Dayi DCE

Listen to article

Ghana will come out of its present covid19-induced economic challenes stronger and better, District Chief Executive of the South Dayi Asembly in Volta Region, Ernest Kodzo Mallet is optimistic.

Mallet, who is the New Patriotic Party,(NPP)’s parliamentary candidate for the South Dayi constituency in the next December general elections also asked his constituents to keep hope alive assuring them that change is coming.

In an interview at Peki he said, "I want to say that Ghana is going to come out (of the covid-19 pandemic) better and bigger. Things are not going to be the same again; there is going to be a new normal for the whole world. And I expect to see us standing tall.”

He continued, "To my people in my constituency, (I’ll like them to know) there is hope. There is a brighter future ahead, and I always believe that what is ahead of us is more, much more and better than what we missed or what is behind. That we should work at a lot of personal differences and things that take us back, and forget them. It’s going to be difficult, but we cannot continue to carry that load and hope to make good progress.

"South Dayi is bordered by the North Dayi constituency in the north, the Hohoe South constituency in the northeast, the Ho West in the east and south; and, the Afram Plains South as well as the Asuogyaman constituencies, both in the Eastern Region, in the west. It has returned candidates of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, as parliamentarian since Ghana returned to democratic rule in 1992."

But the DCE said there is no reason to still see the constituency as an NDC preserve citing the infrastructure deficit in the area despite its consistent loyalty to the NDC party over the last 28 years.

“It is time for change. The roads in the constituency didn’t get bad overnight, or in the past three years. They have been so over the past 30 years, or before. Our school buildings are collapsing; nothing really works. Even the socio-economic facilities, educational institutions, health facilities were essentially built before 1992 by our hard-working parents. Some of it was communal labour, community or individual efforts. It is difficult to see what government, or the central government had done for the people. Normally want will like to see infrastructure, and we want to see good services: health service, education service, roads network, electricity, water. These are the things that we want to do. When we have these things, it’s left for the individual to express his talent and do what he has to do. And, for the past years these things have fallen into disrepair. Therefore, there is no reason why we should continue to say that this is an NDC enclave, or continue to vote for them,” he stated.

Noting that South Dayi had previously swung between 24th and 25th position out of 25 regions in the Volta Region prior to the creation of Oti Region, and that relations between communities in the district had been strained over chieftaincy matters, Mallet said the district now ranks among the five best districts in the region due to better resource management in the last three years.

He added that relations between communities in the district have improved due to his “approach and desire” to foster peace among the communities.

“When I came in, this assembly, out of 25 districts at the time (in the Volta Region), was trailing in the last bottom class of 24th to 25th type of thing. Now, what is the present situation? I will say that when they rank the performance of the districts (with the creation of the Oti Region out of the Volta Region, Volta Region now has 18 districts instead of 25), now we rank among the first best five districts in the region. People have seen a lot of difference. It comes around because we are able to better manage budget, and we are able to better manage our resources.

“I found the relationship between our communities to be difficult when I came in. In South Dayi, there are four traditional areas, namely, the Peki traditional area, where I come from; the Kpeve traditional area, where the assembly is; the Kpali traditional area; and, then, the Tongu traditional area. Anybody coming from outside will not see any difference because we are just one people. We’ve been since Adam. But there were chieftaincy constraints and difficulties among these areas when I came in. They will not talk to each other. It’s been my approach and desire that I bring them together. We’ve done a lot of work, and I think that there’s more peace, there’s more order, there’s more acceptance of our differences than it was before,” he noted.

Looking ahead, the DCE noted that one of his major tasks, when he gets to parliament, will be to wean the people away from fixation on too much book knowledge to rather focus on more practical pursuits, including skills training and development to create jobs as well as to attract and grow businesses in the area. The other will be to re-position the constituency for greater visibility and involvement in national discourse that should translate into more rapid development.

“I’ve been around the world; I’ve seen what goes on in other places. I believe we can do better than we are doing. We deserve better than we are getting. And, leadership is one. It is very important to have a good leader. That is why I want to be in parliament. I understand my people; I know what makes them tick. I think we should be able to support ourselves, support the country, etc. What are the needs of our people? In fact I want to say that poverty appears very prevalent because people don’t have the jobs they want to do, they don’t have adequate income; and, we have always trained people to be employed, to be clerks, teachers, and pastors. But now we need to develop the hand. Let’s use our hands. We should develop our skills and our businesses; and life will not be the same again. So I believe that we should start doing the artisanal work now; let’s get people to do things with their hands. Enough of the book knowledge now; we have it. Let’s use our hands; and, let’s create employment for ourselves and our children. And then life will not be the same,” he urged.