COVID-19: Easing Restrictions In Trotros, Churches Not ‘Prudent’ – Public Health Expert

A public health expert Professor John Kofi Kwaakye says the lifting of restrictions in public vehicles by President Akufo-Addo is likely to increase COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

According to him, the science and data do not support the claim that Ghana’s strategy in fighting the virus have been efficient.

“It’s important that we understand what the numbers say. Our approach right now doesn’t show that we are responding to data that we are aware of the number of people who are getting affected.

“You have to understand that when you make a decision to go to a poorly ventilated place, you are taking a huge risk. I don’t think any public health person being objective will agree that this a system we should be pursuing,” the Associate Professor with the New York University told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday.

It comes after the President announced Sunday that public transport operators can now load to full capacity.

“In consultation with the Ministries of Transport and Aviation and the leadership of transport operators, Government has taken the decision to lift the restrictions in the transport sector, and allow for full capacity in our domestic airplanes, taxis, trotros and buses.

“The wearing of masks in vehicles and aircraft, and the maintenance of enhanced hygiene protocols, remain mandatory. Private burials, still, with a maximum of one hundred (100) persons, can continue to be performed.”

Concerning foreign travels, the President said “Our borders, by air, land and sea, remain closed until further notice for human traffic.

“However, given that there are Ghana residents stranded abroad, special dispensation will continue to be given for the evacuation of our nationals and residents back to Ghana, where they will be subjected to the mandatory quarantine and safety protocols.”

Ghana has recorded seven more COVID-19 deaths, taking the death toll to 168 in the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.

According to the GHS, 532 new cases have been recorded taking the total number of infections to 32,969.

Five patients are currently on ventilators while 26 and eight others have their situations severe and critical respectively.

The country’s active cases now stand at 3,307 after 29,494 people have recovered or discharged.

---starrfmonline