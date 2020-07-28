Nose Masks Should Be Encouraged But—NCCE Urges Churches

The South Tongu District of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to make the wearing of the face mask a habit but further take note that once worn, they do not make people immune to the virus.

The District Director of NCCE Mr. Seth Fiagorme made the appeal when he visited the Sokpoe branch of the Church of Pentecost in the Volta Region in the second series of NCCE’s monthly public awareness creation campaign on COVID-19 preventive measures and good environmental governance.

The exercise is expected to conscientize the citizenry on the deadly coronavirus and the need to safeguard and protect the environment.

The COVID-19 District Director Mr. Seth Fiagorme who addressed the congregation entreated them to observe the COVID-19 preventive protocols especially the wearing of face masks because it is now mandatory to wear it whiles in a public place.

According to Mr. Fiagorme, the face mask is just one layer of defense against the deadly coronavirus, and that the surest way for us to remain safe and healthy is to religiously adhere to all the protocols.

He said the Inspector General of Police had sent a memoir for the enforcement of the law criminalizing the non-wearing of face mask whiles at public places to all divisional police commanders, and that very soon police officers across the country would start to arrest and prosecute offenders.

Mr. Fiagome told the congregants not to panic but wear the face mask, maintain the social distancing, practice respiratory hygiene, and stay home unless it was critically important to do so.

Finally, with regard to environmental governance, Mr. Fiagorme further entreated the congregants to adopt safer means to dispose of all unwanted and used face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) in order not to pollute the environment.

He again advised parents and guardians to make sure that their children stay away from playing with used face masks and other personal protective equipment in order not to acquire the virus.

Keeping the environment clean is our collective responsibility and it starts with everyone he stressed.

As a citizen let us know that it is our responsibility to protect and safeguard the environment as stated in Article 41(k) of the 1992 Constitution.