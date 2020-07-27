COVID-19: We'll Not Be Complacent When Cases Come Down To Zero Or Low – Dr. Da Costa

The Leader of Risk Communication for the National COVID -19 response team, Dr. Da Costa Aboagye has noted that over the last few weeks, about ten or more regions in Ghana have recorded zero or a low number of new cases but the Ghana Health Service (GHS) will not be complacent.

Dr. Da Costa said some regions like Upper East, Northern Region, North East, Oti region, Western North, Savannah, and Ahafo have either Zero new cases or low numbers of new cases as of Saturday, July 25.

He told Kessben Fm on Saturday morning news that Upper East for example has not reported any new case for some time as reported by the Ghana Health Service daily updates.

Dr. Da Costa noted that the GHS continues to strengthen measures to reduce community spread, contain the disease, and optimally manage confirmed cases in all regions across the country especially in those with predominantly high infections like Greater Accra, Ashanti Region, and Western Region.

Touching on the active cases, he argued that, there is a slightly declining trend over the last few weeks, and citizens must continue to comply with the safety protocols so that Ghana's active case burden will continue to reduce. For example as of 5th July, 2020 active cases were 5,129 but on Saturday, July 25, the active cases were 3,095.

"We must not be complacent of these figures but, make sure the daily new cases in the areas of community spread reduce significantly. For example, how do we reduce the spread in Greater Accra and Ashanti Region to very low numbers per day or zero cases. We also have to find out why the cases are spreading in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Region but some regions are recording zero or a low number of new cases," he argued.

The Director of Health Promotion also revealed that the recovery rate continues to go up and currently stands at around 89% of the total cumulative cases

Without losing our guard, he advised Ghanaians to continue to strictly adhere to safety measures such as the mandatory wearing of face mask, regular handwashing with soap under running water and frequent use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer as these serve as our lifeline against COVID-19 infections.