Dr. Mohammed Awal Supports Sick Alhassan Mutaru

Barely 24-hours after promising to take up the medical bills of Alhassan Mutaru who is currently undergoing procedures for the treatment of a kidney condition, the Business Development Minister, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, has donated a cash amount of Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC30,000.00) in fulfillment of his promise.

Managing Director of the Voiceless Media, Chief Akilu Sayibu, and Alhaji Musah Issahaku, a businessman, presented the said amount to Alhassan Murtaru in the presence of some of his family members on behalf of the Business Development Minister.

Chief Akilu Sayibu told the family that Dr. Awal Mohammed Ibrahim was deeply touched when he listened to audio on the Voiceless Media platform which was appealing for aid to save the life of Brother Mutaru and promised to take up the full medical bills.

The Ghc30,000, according to the delegation of the Minister, was just the kick-off amount as the Minister has promised to pay any other bill related to the treatment of Master Alhassan Mutaru.

The patient, Alhassan Murtaru, asked the delegation to thank the Minister from deep down his heart on his behalf for the timely support and prayed for God's blessing in all the endeavours of the Minister.

Some other people who were present included Mr. Adam Mutaru and Master Ibrahim Mutaru, all relatives of Master Alhassan Mutaru.